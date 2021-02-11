The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Earnings Results

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

KO traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

