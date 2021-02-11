The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at BTIG Research

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

