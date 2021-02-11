The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,081. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

