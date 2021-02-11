The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.
CHEF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,081. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33.
In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
