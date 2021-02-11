The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $257.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $257.00 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BA. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $211.92 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.