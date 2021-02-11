The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.51

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.51 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 19582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

