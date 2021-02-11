The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,121.96

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,121.96 ($14.66) and last traded at GBX 1,119.44 ($14.63), with a volume of 3317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,075.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 956.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 74.95 and a current ratio of 74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

