The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Up 9.4%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 2,493,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,238,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

WTER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 252,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 66.7% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter.

About The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.