Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

THLEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of Thales stock remained flat at $$93.62 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.