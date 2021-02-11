TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.17.
TFI International stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
