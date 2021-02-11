TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.17.

TFI International stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

