TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

