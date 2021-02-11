Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,518 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

