Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,834 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.20. 12,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.