Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 28,161 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $115,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.21. 246,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,432,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.96 and a 200 day moving average of $268.79. The company has a market capitalization of $769.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,556,207 shares of company stock worth $422,395,601. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

