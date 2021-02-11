Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,322 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,863,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.24. 55,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58. The company has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $155.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.