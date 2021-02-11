Texas Permanent School Fund Has $33.35 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,267,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,110,000 after acquiring an additional 188,896 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

