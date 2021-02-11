Texas Permanent School Fund Has $23.64 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.