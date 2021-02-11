Texas Permanent School Fund Has $17.43 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $195.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

