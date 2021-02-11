TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 11.1% Higher

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 4,975,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,416,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $313.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 219,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 67.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 431,474 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.