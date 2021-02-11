Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $804.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $798.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $762.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.10, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

