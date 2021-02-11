TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $10.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Clarus Securities initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Beacon Securities lifted their price objective on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TRSSF stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

