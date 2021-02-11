Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Tern Plc (LON:TERN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.50. Tern shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1,822,169 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.40.

Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

