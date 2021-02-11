Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,958. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

