Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Trading 10.8% Higher

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.78. 705,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,062,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

