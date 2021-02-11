TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research firms have commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mirova bought a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 77,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,914. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.