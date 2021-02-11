Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Receives €2.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.88 ($3.39).

O2D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

ETR:O2D remained flat at $€2.27 ($2.67) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.31. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

