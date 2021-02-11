Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 26th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:THW remained flat at $$16.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 134,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.92.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

