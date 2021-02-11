Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 26th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE:THW remained flat at $$16.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 134,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.92.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
