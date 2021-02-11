Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of THQ stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

