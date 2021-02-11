Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of THQ stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.20.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
