TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of TEGNA worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 12,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

