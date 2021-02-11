TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after purchasing an additional 728,578 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

