TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report $3.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.09 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $14.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TechnipFMC by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 494,964 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,456,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,514,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

