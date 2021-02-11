TE Connectivity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 688 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 749% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,688 shares of company stock worth $21,029,106 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,987. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -175.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

