TD Securities Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.11.

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.14 and a one year high of C$17.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.56%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

