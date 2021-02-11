TD Securities Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $4.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.36.

Birchcliff Energy stock remained flat at $$2.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 182,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,425. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $566.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

