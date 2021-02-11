TD Securities Downgrades Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) to Buy

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVRGF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

