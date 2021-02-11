TD Securities Downgrades Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) to Buy

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVRGF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

