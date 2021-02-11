TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 79,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,869. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

