TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,612. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81.

