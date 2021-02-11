TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 247,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.76. 24,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

