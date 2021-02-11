TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after buying an additional 2,254,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,493,000 after buying an additional 671,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,855,000 after acquiring an additional 285,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,787,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,623. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

