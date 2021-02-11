TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.68. 50,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.10 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $299.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.94.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

