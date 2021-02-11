Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,423. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.