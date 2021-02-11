Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for approximately 0.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMHC traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 41,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,423. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

