Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TATYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

TATYY opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.88.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.