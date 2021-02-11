TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the January 14th total of 129,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TATT opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.89.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

