Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.