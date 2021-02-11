Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TLND traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.08. 76,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

