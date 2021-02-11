Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.01

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLND shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 814,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

