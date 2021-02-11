TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.75

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.75 and last traded at $84.73, with a volume of 138622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,761.15, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.