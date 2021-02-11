Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $205.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.82.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day moving average of $177.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,203,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

