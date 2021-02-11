Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce $57.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $57.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.52 million to $185.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $232.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -135.69, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

