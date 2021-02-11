Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,661,938.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TRHC opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

